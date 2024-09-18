As indicated by Speedcafe on Tuesday, the Japanese brand has linked with Walkinshaw Andretti United for the historic move.

WAU will act as the homologation team for the project, while a second squad is being sought as part of a five-year, four-car commitment from the automotive giant.

The GR Supras are set to compete with a five-litre version of Toyota’s 2UR-GSE all-aluminium, quad-cam V8 used in the Lexus GT3 car.

Toyota Australia has already begun initial design work on the GR Supra Gen3 through its own in-house design team, based at Altona, Melbourne.

At the heart of the deal is Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley.

“At Toyota, we have been toying with the idea of competing in Supercars for more than 20 years and now with the right car, the right team, and a very strong partnership with the Repco Supercars Championship, the time is definitely right,” Hanley said.

“This is truly an historic moment.

“Our GR brand and performance cars were built on the knowledge that we gain from participating in top-level motorsport and our entry into the Supercars Championship will cement that connection and give us the opportunity to showcase Toyota Gazoo Racing excitement to a wide audience of passionate fans.”

The news is an incredible boost for Supercars, 18 months into use of its Gen3 platform that ushered in the Chevrolet Camaro and latest model Ford Mustang.

Supercars has been a two-marque championship since Nissan exited its seven-year participation at the end of the 2019 season.

The category has long coveted Toyota involvement, given the brand’s size and relevance in the market.

“This is an incredible honour, to welcome Toyota to the Repco Supercars Championship from 2026,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This is a landmark moment for Supercars, solidifying an iconic global automotive brand on our grid from 2026.

“It’s a testament to the immense popularity and international appeal of our sport that a powerhouse like Toyota has chosen to join our grid.

“We congratulate Toyota on its commitment to Supercars and are proud to be in such esteemed company as it continues its global motorsport legacy.

“There couldn’t be a more fitting time to make this historic announcement than in the lead-up to the Repco Bathurst 1000, our premier event that captures the attention of fans around the world.”

Toyota has been at the periphery of Supercars over the last nine years through its one-make support category that uses the 86 sportscar.

Hanley sees the Supercars project as proving young drivers as place to progress to within the Toyota family.

“[The 86 Series] has been the perfect environment for up-and-coming drivers to learn and hone their racecraft, and such has been its success, that it is well recognised as a career pathway into the top tier of Australian motorsport,” he said.

“For proof, you only need to look at this year’s Supercars grid with Broc Feeney, Will Brown and Cameron Hill all having cut their racing teeth in Toyota 86s, with many more 86 alumni racing in Super2.

“With our entry-level Scholarship Series, and what is now branded the TGRA GR CUP continuing as a support category for Supercars, our joining the Supercars Championship was a natural extension of our support for Australian motorsport at all levels.

“And with our strong and ever-growing partnerships with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Supercars, we are in it to win it.”