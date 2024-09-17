There is fevered speculation in the Supercars paddock that the Japanese giant could be on its way in to Supercars.

A significant announcement is coming this week with some sources adamant that Toyota will join Supercars, likely with its hero Supra model, in 2026.

The team being linked to the project is Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The Walkinshaw Group already has links to Toyota, with WAU fielding an entry in the TGRA GR Cup and its automotive arm responsible for right-hand conversion work on the Tundra.

WAU switched from Holden to Ford for the start of the Gen3 era, having chased Toyota – among others – as part of efforts to bring in a third marque.

Few details of this potential Supercars program are known, however should it be confirmed it would be a significant moment for the championship.

The series has long pursued Toyota given it is a global heavyweight and traditionally the top selling manufacturer in Australia.

The brand has spent money in motorsport in Australia, within long history in rallying and more recently in circuit racing with the GR Cup using the Toyota 86.

At Supercars level it’s been a tough sell, though, often attributed to the brand’s dominant position in the overall Aussie market and how that dampens the incentive to market through motorsport.

The 2026 timeline of a potential Toyota entry would also be useful for the ongoing broadcast negotiations, with the existing deal up at the end of next year.

Supercars has sat at two manufacturers since 2020, the year that Kelly Racing called time on its Nissan programme and shifted to the Ford stable.

In global motorsport, Toyota spends in the likes of NASCAR, the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship.