Armstrong will replace long-standing Motorsport Australia PR chief Paul Riordan who recently stepped out of the role.

She arrives with extensive experience in the media landscape as a journalist and presenter with carsales.com.au, where she has spent the past 11 years.

Armstrong also has deep ties to both motorsport and Motorsport Australia through her work as a founding ambassador for the local arm of the FIA Girls on Track program.

“The chance to lead corporate affairs for Motorsport Australia is a privilege and something I was quick to say yes to,” Armstrong said.

“Aligning my passion for the sport with my skills and experience in communication is a wonderful opportunity.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Motorsport Australia given the ambitious plan ahead and I can’t wait to get underway.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra said Armstrong was the ideal candidate for the role.

“Nadine’s track record of achievement in communications and established profile in the sport made her the standout candidate for this role,” he explained.

“We’ve reshaped Corporate Affairs to better align with our strategic objectives and speak to a wide network of stakeholders across the sport.

“From the senior echelons of government, through all levels of the sport, our officials and volunteers, and the thousands of existing and new participants – this is a strategic leadership role, and I am thrilled to have someone of Nadine’s calibre to join us.”