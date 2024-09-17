Osborn led throughout the 20-lap final and was pressed all the way by Luke Harrison who finished 0.5s behind. Third place went to Jarrod Harber which made for a total NSW-filled podium.

Osborn took his National victory total to four after he first won at Wakefield Park in 2016. He was also successful the following year at Barbagallo (now carco.com.au) Raceway before his third victory at Morgan Park last year. He stands alone as the most prolific winner after sharing the mantle with Bruce Heinrich.

For the third time, Harrison has come away with second place. He has been the bridesmaid consecutively at Hidden Valley (2022), Morgan Park (2023) and now Baskerville. This year marked the first time drivers from the one state have scored a one-two-three. The Victorians did it at Phillip Island in 2018 and prior to that, also at Sandown in 2012.

Held at different circuits in different states on an annual basis since 1989, 2024 attracted 35 entries for the Tasmanian event and was hosted by the Hobart Sporting Car Club.

Qualifying was held for even and odd numbered car separately and headed by Andrew Magilton (Vic) and Harrison respectively. That was followed by six six-lap heats where each driver took part in three, against mixed opposition to determine the final grid.

Harrison won his three, firstly ahead of Osborn, and then twice in front of Magilton. Harber had two wins and Osborn one where local Phil Ashlin was second in each.

In the final, it was between Osborn and Harrison throughout. Harber was fifth for 13 laps before he passed Ryan Woods (Vic) and then passed Magilton four laps from the end to snare third.

The best placed Tasmanian was Andrew Toth in sixth ahead of state compatriots Otis Cordwell and Andrew Bird. Joe Andriske was in the midst of that battle until contact with Cordwell on the last lap which relegated the Queenslander to 23rd.

Victorians John Wise and Ken Wright completed the top 10 ahead of ’87 Bathurst winner David “Skippy” Parsons (Tas) and a trio of West Australians in Michael Woodbridge, Michael Howlett and Grant Ord. Ashlin was denied a chance to repeat his 2022 win with the gearbox stuck in first gear off the start.