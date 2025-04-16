Event promoter the South Australian Motor Sport Board has announced the new BP Adelaide Grand Final name.

It comes in the wake of former sponsor, Adelaide-based lighting technology company VAILO, being placed into receivership last month.

This year’s November 27-30 event will be the first run as Supercars’ Grand Final, where four drivers will go head-to-head to decide the champion.

There will be 600km of racing, with a 100km sprint race on Friday adding to the traditional twin 250km contests across Saturday and Sunday.

BP marks the return of a big-name brand to the event, which many fans still refer to as ‘Clipsal’ due to the SA-based electrical firm’s sponsorship from 2000-2017.

The Adelaide 500 ran without a title sponsor in 2018, while lower-profile local companies Superloop and VAILO held the rights either side of a one-year hiatus in 2021.

“The Adelaide 500 has always had pride of place on the national motorsport calendar, but the advent of the BP Adelaide Grand Final will take that to the next level,” said SA Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“The fact that BP is partnering with the South Australian Motorsport Board speaks to the event’s stature.

“BP is a high quality, global brand with massive reach and will be actively promoting the event to its huge national customer base.

“That means more people coming to South Australia to pay witness to the best Supercars event in the country.

“The event will only get better, with the new format of the BP Adelaide Grand Final ensuring that we play host to the season decider every year.”

BP is currently Supercars’ fuel supplier and has recently acquired fuel and convenience retailer, X Convenience, which has a network of over 50 sites in South Australia and Western Australia.

BP Rewards members across Australia will have access to limited four-day grandstand tickets on pre-sale through the BPme app until sold out.

“We’re waving the green flag in the Festival State this year,” said Paul Augé, Senior Vice President, BP Australia and NZ.

“We started by expanding our fuel network through X Convenience and now we’re bringing BP to the biggest motorsport event in the country; the BP Adelaide Grand Final.

“In the five years we’ve partnered with Supercars, we’ve achieved a lot on and off the track. Now, we’re entering a new era with the BP Adelaide Grand Final.”