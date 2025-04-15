NZ finally appears set to score a second event in 2026 with Ruapuna, near Christchurch, likely to be added to the calendar alongside the round at Quinn’s Taupo Motorsport Park.

Ruapuna is being favoured over Quinn’s South Island circuit, Highlands Park at Cromwell, due to the NZ government’s desire to push tourism to Christchurch.

News of a potential Ruapuna deal dominated the build-up to the weekend’s second running of the event at Taupo, which suffered a significant year-on-year attendance drop.

Supercars has released a weekend figure of 51,454, which was noticeably down on the claimed 67,111 sellout number from the inaugural event last year.

That’s despite the weekend turning on near-perfect weather conditions, a stark contrast to the soggy Saturday of 2024.

Speaking to Speedcafe on Sunday at Taupo, Quinn said the phenomenon of crowds dropping at events over time is not unique to NZ and that Supercars must learn from its experiences.

“I’m going to get hammered for saying it, but I think we should be going to different tracks every year,” said Quinn.

“Every time we go to a new destination, we have a great result and then after a period it fizzles away. That’s just a fact, that’s what happens.

“How you stop that from happening is doing a rotation and I think New Zealand has an opportunity to do a different region per year.

“The double-header is a good idea but there could be concern if the corporate world can deal with that and stuff. Ruapuna, I think they’ll get the gig, but that’s the easy bit…

“The gate is always good on a new area, a new region, and the tourism business would be well served by promoting different regions.”

Although it appears unlikely local authorities will want to invest in upgrading Ruapuna without a multi-year commitment, Quinn believes a three-track rotation could work.

“Let’s say Ruapuna manages to step up to the mark and does all the things you need to do,” he said.

“Then you’ve got Christchurch, Taupo in the centre and Hampton Downs in Auckland, the biggest city.

“Highlands is a special case. If you want to do something special (like an endurance event), that’s the place to do it.

“But if you just do the three main centres where there’s a track already, it makes sense for New Zealand.”

The weekend’s Taupo event was the second in a three-year deal between Supercars, the New Zealand Government, Taupo District Council and Quinn to host the championship.

Like many Australian rounds, Supercars hires the Taupo circuit and promotes the event itself, relying on attendance to help turn a profit.

Reminded that Taupo is theoretically locked in for 2026, Quinn added: “There’s always a key when you’ve got a lock. That’s why you’ve got locksmiths.

“A contract is one thing, but if it’s for the good of the business, whatever business it is, that’s what you should do.”

Quinn notes that inflated accommodation prices this year could have impacted the Taupo turnout, as well as the universal issue of fans opting to watch the racing on TV instead.

“It’s hard because the television product is so good,” he said.

“When you’re a spectator at the track, what do you do? You go and try and find a TV. Even in corporate if you can’t hear what’s going on, everyone is looking at their phones to keep up.

“It’s a different world now. A different experience. It’s hard for people to come and spend three days at a track.”