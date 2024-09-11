Apex League has been announced as a mid-week, single-day series for sports car drivers.

Each event will feature a 90-minute practice, 25-minute qualifying and two 25-minute races.

A media release states: “The events will be run to a professional standard with experienced individuals throughout race control and a dedicated driving standards advisor.”

The series is targeted towards amateur racers as well as track day enthusiasts looking for an intermediary step.

The League will be split into three classes: Apex Trophy, Apex Cup and Apex Challenge.

Apex Trophy will feature FIA homologated GT3 and GT2 machinery as well as MARC II racers.

Apex Cup is for single-make machines such as Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup, Ferrari Challenge, and MARC I vehicles.

Apex Challenge is for production-based GT4 sports cars.

“We are never standing still and are constantly looking for ways we can utilise our facilities to offer Australia’s best racing opportunities to new and existing participants,” said The Bend motorsport operations manager Adam Brook.

“We’ve worked closely with the sports governing body in Motorsport Australia to develop a product that we can be proud of and that delivers an experience amateur racers can’t get elsewhere.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra endorsed the new series.

“It is always pleasing to see innovation in motorsport and particularly when it creates new pathways to participate in our wonderful sport,” said Vohra.

“The team at The Bend have built a great mid-week format for new entrants to go racing and we look forward to seeing this grow for the future.”

The first Apex League event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 28.