Further supplementary regulations finalised late last week note the Sunday race will be held over 78 laps, a reduction of two from that previously tabled.

Speedcafe understands the change has been made based on updated consumption projections that showed an 80-lap duration would have left cars struggling to make the distance on two pit stops.

Refuelling in the Sunday races at sprint rounds this year takes place via 25-litre churns, rather than the towers that are set to return for the Endurance Cup and Finals Series.

The simple Symmons Plains layout is dominated by two long straights that result in a greater percentage of time spent at full throttle than any other Supercars circuit.

Saturday’s two sprint races remain at 50 laps each. They feature pit stops for tyres only, with cars able to run the distance within their 133 litre tank capacity.

Supercars rebranded its new-look sprint events to ‘Super440’ this year in reference to intended race durations of 2 x 120km and 1 x 200km.

Taking the officially quoted Symmons track distance as 2.41km, Sunday’s race will be held over 188km for a weekend total of 429km.

The time certain cut-off for the Sunday race has not changed, listed as one lap after 16:13 local time.

As per the Super440 format’s debut at Taupo last month, soft tyres will be in use for the first and third races and their respective qualifying sessions.

Dunlop’s super soft tyre – which proved slower than the new-generation soft at Taupo – is thrown into the mix for Saturday’s second race and its qualifying session.

Updated Schedule: Repco Supercars Championship Snowy River Caravans Super440, Symmons Plains (AEST)