The incident occurred on the opening lap of the British Superbike Championship support race with a total of 11 riders involved.

Among them was 29-year-old Shane Richardson, from New Zealand, who was treated trackside by medical crews, but died before reaching Royal Stoke Hospital.

Owen Jenner, 21, died at the circuit after treatment both trackside and in the medical centre.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke Hospital with ‘significant back and abdominal injuries’, according to a joint statement from MotorSport Vision Racing and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board.

“At the start of this afternoon’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting Turn 1, Old Hall corner, on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling,” read the statement.

“The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

“Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

“This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

“Owen Jenner (21) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment, he died from a catastrophic head injury.

“Shane Richardson (29) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

“Tom Tunstall (47) was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.

“A further five riders were transferred to the circuit medical centre with minor injuries, which did not require transfer to hospital. These riders were #9 Carl Harris, #39 Max Morgan, #48 Cameron Hall, #78 Freddie Barnes, #95 Morgan McLaren-Wood.

“Three further riders were also involved but were uninjured. These riders were #25 Lewis Jones, #37 Corey Tinker and #90 George Edwards.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary.

“Further statements will be issued when available.”