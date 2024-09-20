The team will offer the car for sale with the intention of running it for a customer in the 2025 Dunlop Super2 Series.

Supercars appears set to next year remove a long-standing rule mandating that chassis have to run at least six championship events to be eligible for Super2.

Officially still under review, the push to allow new cars into Super2 was prompted by a scarcity of Gen2 chassis due in part to collectors taking them off the track.

The shortage resulted in Tickford purchasing an ex-Garry Rogers Motorsport Commodore chassis and rebuilding it as a Mustang for use in the 2024 Super2 Series.

With new builds poised to be permitted, Tickford and its team manager Matt Roberts are eager to get started.

The Melbourne-based team currently runs three Super2 Mustangs in addition to its two-car Supercars Championship squad.

“It’s something I brought up with [Tickford co-owners] Rod [Nash] and Sven [Burchartz] a while ago,” Roberts told Speedcafe.

“We need to bolster our pathway to Supercars and we’re a manufacturer of complete, turn-key cars, so why don’t we try and sell them?

“We’re proven race winners and championship winners with our chassis and it’s the same jig, we kept our Gen2 jig together for when we’ve had to repair chassis.

“The cars get old, so it’ll be good to be able to offer a brand new chassis to the next Scotty Mac or Cam Waters.”

Tickford received a kit of tubing from Pace Innovations in recent weeks and will start construction of the car within the next month for completion later this year.

The team is also gearing up to build its own Gen3 chassis, having been one of several to have Queensland-based Pace undertake the chassis builds for its initial new-gen cars.

“We didn’t elect to build our Gen3 chassis from the get-go just from a pure time and labour perspective,” Roberts explained.

“We’re not far off completing assembly [of a second jig] so we can start manufacturing Gen3 centres, we’re already doing front and rear clips.”