The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
September 20-22
MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The seventh round of The Bend and the Sporting Car Club of South Australia will take place on the International 4.95km circuit of Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Featured on the program will be the Linra Properties Australian Superkart Nationals.
- Superkarts Australia
- Hyundai Excels
- Formula Vees
- Improved Production
- SA Tin Tops
- Aussie Race Cars
- Sports Sedans
- Saloon Cars
- HQ Holdens
- Historic Sports & Open Wheelers
TEAGLE EXCAVATIONS ARB PINES ENDURO 400
The Pines Enduro 400, hosted by Millicent Sand Buggy Club is a long course off road event conducted at Teagle’s Quarry, Princes Highway, Millicent, and Mt Burr Forest in South Australia. The event will consist of a Prologue and then four laps of the 6.0km short course on Saturday in heats, then six laps of the approximate 66km long course on Sunday.
- ARB Australian Off Road Racing Championship Round 4
- AORRA South Australian AORRA Championship Round 2
COALFIELDS 500
The Vintage Sporting Car Club hosts the event with over 100 cars racing, ranging from 1928 to 2016. Free entry for spectators and canteen open both days.
- Formula Classics
- Formula Vees
- Historic Touring Cars
- Regularity
THE HOBART SPORTING CAR CLUB INVITATIONAL
This race meeting is a one-day event on Sunday at Buckby Motors Symmons Plains Raceway with the inaugural Excel enduro and free spectator entry.
- Circuit Excels
- HQ Holdens
- Supersprint
NSW OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP
Postponed from last weekend, the sixth round of the state off road racing series takes place at Warialda.
HISTORIC HILLCLIMB
This is a pre-war hillclimb hosted by the VSCC at Rob Roy, Smiths Gully Victoria. The venue dates back to 1935 when representatives from the then Light Car Club of Australia inspected the property known as Clinton’s Pleasure Grounds with a view to establishing a suitable venue for hillclimbs.