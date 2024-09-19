The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 20-22

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The seventh round of The Bend and the Sporting Car Club of South Australia will take place on the International 4.95km circuit of Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Featured on the program will be the Linra Properties Australian Superkart Nationals.

Superkarts Australia

Hyundai Excels

Formula Vees

Improved Production

SA Tin Tops

Aussie Race Cars

Sports Sedans

Saloon Cars

HQ Holdens

Historic Sports & Open Wheelers

TEAGLE EXCAVATIONS ARB PINES ENDURO 400

The Pines Enduro 400, hosted by Millicent Sand Buggy Club is a long course off road event conducted at Teagle’s Quarry, Princes Highway, Millicent, and Mt Burr Forest in South Australia. The event will consist of a Prologue and then four laps of the 6.0km short course on Saturday in heats, then six laps of the approximate 66km long course on Sunday.

ARB Australian Off Road Racing Championship Round 4

AORRA South Australian AORRA Championship Round 2

COALFIELDS 500

The Vintage Sporting Car Club hosts the event with over 100 cars racing, ranging from 1928 to 2016. Free entry for spectators and canteen open both days.

Formula Classics

Formula Vees

Historic Touring Cars

Regularity

THE HOBART SPORTING CAR CLUB INVITATIONAL

This race meeting is a one-day event on Sunday at Buckby Motors Symmons Plains Raceway with the inaugural Excel enduro and free spectator entry.

Circuit Excels

HQ Holdens

Supersprint

NSW OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP

Postponed from last weekend, the sixth round of the state off road racing series takes place at Warialda.

HISTORIC HILLCLIMB

This is a pre-war hillclimb hosted by the VSCC at Rob Roy, Smiths Gully Victoria. The venue dates back to 1935 when representatives from the then Light Car Club of Australia inspected the property known as Clinton’s Pleasure Grounds with a view to establishing a suitable venue for hillclimbs.