The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 20-22

FRIDAY

Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway Queensland (PRACTICE)

HARBOUR CITY THUNDA – McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia

Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia

SATURDAY

Heartland Raceway Moama, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

Grafton Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

Tennant Creek Speedway Club, Northern Territory

Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Mareeba Speedway, Queensland

Maryborough Speedway Karts, Queensland

HARBOUR CITY THUNDA – McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia (PRACTICE)

Speedway Wangaratta, Victoria

BRIAN ROSE MEMORIAL – Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia

Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia

Shark Bay Speedway Club, West Australia

SUNDAY

BRIAN ROSE MEMORIAL – Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia

Shark Bay Speedway Club, West Australia