After a successful karting career, Webster will make his car debut on the nation’s biggest stage at the Repco Bathurst 1000. As well, he will also compete in the series’ fifth and final round before he tackles the full 2025 TGRA GR Cup series.

“I’m stoked to be racing in the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup with a great team in Dream Racing Australia,” said Webster.

“I’m from Western Australia and I’ve been karting on this side of the country for a while. Dream Racing Australia is such a competitive team and very professional making it the right fit for me.

“It’s throwing me straight in the deep end especially heading to Bathurst and the Gold Coast, but I can’t wait.

“If I can improve and do my best over the next rounds, I’ll be stoked as this is just a set-up for a crack at the series next year.”

The 16-year-old has shown plenty of progress this year, where he stepped into the KA3 Senior category for the first time and immediately fitted in. At the end of last year, Webster contested the Champions of the Future Academy in the Middle East, with competitive finishers at rounds in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

Webster also competed in the KZ category. He won his class on multiple occasions and ended second at one of the largest meetings of the season, The City of Melbourne Titles.

Webster has made the shift to the eastern seaboard to pursue his racing career, where Dream Racing Australia will provide the first step into circuit competition.

“We bought Jack down over the recent Sandown Supercars weekend to be part of the Toyota Gazoo paddock and for a 16 year old, I was amazed at his level of maturity,” said Dream Racing Australia owner Craig Scutella.

“Jack was so well known by many of his future competitors and his race pedigree via association with Tom Williamson is hugely impressive.

“Jack has swept best results from karting at all levels across the globe, car racing will be his next challenge, but we are confident that Jack will rise to the challenge and he and his new teammate Lachlan Evennett will be a formable team.

“The DRA crew, headed by Cameron Fisher, Kim Jane and Glenn Seton are proud to work with Jack for the rest of 2024 and into 2025 in the TGRA GR Cup series.”

Dream Racing Australia made its debut at Sandown earlier this month, with debutant Lachlan Evennett in a promising weekend behind the wheel.

The next round of the TGRA GR Cup will be on Mount Panorama at the Repco Bathurst 1000 from October 9-13.