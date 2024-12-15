“Method Motorsport is stoked to be able to be part of Loclan’s transition into cars,” said team principle Mostert.

“From this year doing some basic production car races in a Toyota 86 and watching how quickly he was able to adjust from karting, was very Impressive.”

Despite being accepted into the Ferrari Drive Academy, Loclan chose not to pursue a career along that pathway, which surprised many including his father Ben.

“We call Loclan a COVID baby . . . so he’s a late bloomer. We started karts during COVID here in Queensland, and we just did the four tracks, Cooloola, Toowoomba, Ipswich and Warwick, and we did them every weekend in our little bubble during the shutdown,” said Gold Coast-based Hennock senior.

“Loclan was accepted to the Ferrari Driver Academy this time last year. We went over to the Sepang and did the four days.

“On the last day, Jayden Ojeda was there and jumped into a Mercedes AMG, just as the sun went down and was flying around the track. The flames were shooting out the side, and everyone was going, ‘What’s that thing anyway?’

“Then another one come out, both on the track and Loclan said he would really love to do that. But what about the open wheeler and he goes, ‘No, I didn’t really enjoy it!’.

Fifteen-year-old Loclan has been racing karts for three years and recently participated in three races at Phillip Island, Sydney Motor Sports Park, and Morgan Park aboard a Toyota 86 in production car races under the tutorship of Chaz Mostert.

Next year, he will compete in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, in the McLaren Artura that won the 2024 title with Tom Hayman and Marcos Flack.

“Now to be able to be part of Loclan’s full year program and be part of the next generation of young talent in Australia is a big part of why Method Motorsport started,” Mostert added.

“Ben and [wife] Penny have been massive supporters of mine over the last couple of years and now to be able to be part of their next step is amazing,

“From watching Loclan and [his brother] Oskar going from strength to strength in karting, winning state titles to racing some of the best talent overseas.”

Besides the season in GT4, Loclan will also take in the TRGA Scholarship Series, also with Method Motorsport and mentored by WAU’s Matt Hillyer. He has already experienced PI and SMP which are likely to hosts rounds in 2025.

“I’m a long-term sponsor through WashIt Australia Mobile Truck Wash, and we’ve been a personal sponsor of Chaz for many years,” Ben furthered.

“My passion within motor sports, I’ve sponsored several teams from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Tickford, we’re on Team 18 this year and the SCT Jaxon Evans car. And then we have been personal sponsors for James Courtney and Lochie McHugh in Sprintcars.”

Ben aspires to see Loclan to become a factory-paid driver. Loclan’s younger brother, Oskar, also shows promise in kart, where he scored two national podiums out of eight races.