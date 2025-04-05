Schutte led the SRO Shannons Speed Series event at Phillip Island from the outset. He handed the Arise Racing GT Ferrari 296 to Love who had to hold off a charging Jayden Ojeda over the final laps. Ojeda took over the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO from Paul Lucchitti and resumed the race seventh.

Drama befell the first one-hour race before it started for the Declan Fraser/Liam Talbot Volante Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin AMR. It was excluded from both qualifying sessions with a fuel capacity issue and would have to start both races from the rear of the grid.

The Axle Donaldson/Darren Currie Mercedes was another with issues. It was a non-starter due to gearbox maladies.

Third place looked set to go to Brad Schumacher and Broc Feeney until the final lap where a rear puncture saw the latter limp the Team MPC Audi to the finish ninth.

It meant that Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser (Team BRM Audi) would cross the line third, but they had a penalty hanging over them for contact with the Sergio Pires/George King Mercedes in the pits. Subsequently 15s was added which put them seventh.

Third thus went to Brandon Leitch and Tim Miles (Team MPC Audi) who just held off Dorian Boccolacci who took over the EMA Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R from Shane Smollen.

Fraser and Talbot finished the race fifth and ahead of the second Arise Ferrari piloted by Jordan Love and Stephen Wyatt. King and Pires were next in front of Tony D’Alberto and Adrian Dietz in their Lamborghini Huracan, another to incur 15s post-race and relegated to 11th.

Behind Feeney and Schumacher in tenth were Ben Schoots and Shane Woodman (Mercedes) who took out the Am class ahead of Renee Gracie (Team MPC Audi). She was primed to win the class until a drive-through penalty for a pitstop infringement.

Ryan Wood and Steve Brooks finished 13th after the latter lost a couple of laps when the Audi was beached at the Southern Loop. Both the Mercedes-AMGs of Theo and James Koundouris, and Paul and Ant Pedersen were non-finishers.

The second one-hour race of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS is scheduled to begin at 1:45 AEST on Sunday and will be livestreamed on 7+ and 7 Mate.