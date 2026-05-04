On Lap 5, the Racing Bulls VCARB 03 appeared to go into anti-stall mode entering Turn 17.

Lawson failed to slow sufficiently and made wheel-to-wheel contact with Gasly, which tipped the Alpine into a pirouette.

Both cars were retired from the race

“It sucks for both of us obviously,” Lawson explained.

“I just went into the last corner and when I braked, I lost the gearbox and went into neutral.

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“I basically had no gears and I couldn’t stop. It’s not something I’ve had before.

“Obviously it’s quite a big issue for us and it’s what meant we had to retire the car.

“It’s a shame because it’s obviously taken Pierre out as well.”

“I was finding the balance a lot at the start of the race which is why I was actually defending. That’s quite frustrating, and then obviously a mechanical [issue] to take us out is disappointing.”

Gasly noted Lawson’s apology but expressed his disappointment in what he labelled an avoidable incident.

“It was definitely a scary feeling being flipped over in a Formula 1 car so I am glad it wasn’t too serious and I was able to climb out and walk away,” said Gasly.

“Frustratingly, my start was quite good, probably too good in the end, as I jumped a number of places but then I had to jump on the brakes to avoid Max [Verstappen] who had spun and then I lost some positions, putting us into the midfield pack.

“I was confident with our race pace, especially after yesterday, so I knew it was likely, had we had some clean air, we could have scored some solid points.

“Then my race was over with the incident with Liam, which, in my mind is totally avoidable and should not happen.

“He has visited me to say sorry but I am just disappointed for the team as we had the pace and we deserved points.

“There is a lot for us to review ahead of Canada to keep making the package better. We are the fifth fastest team and we have to consolidate that and keep chasing the pack ahead.”

Over goes Gasly’s Alpine! 😱 Both Pierre and Liam Lawson were OK after this collision in Miami 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/8b4bfSaJLU — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Lawson was 10th at the time of the incident with Gasly. His Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad went on to claim 14th while Alpine’s Franco Colapinto claimed eighth.

The New Zealander lamented an overall lack of pace. A day prior, Lawosn finished 15th in the Sprint.

“We haven’t really been quick enough this weekend,” said Lawson, who started from 11th.

“We had a good start, the first lap was really good – I made up a lot of places and was well inside the top 10 and fighting the balance a lot at the start of the race, which is why I was actually defending.

“So that’s quite frustrating and obviously a mechanical to take us out is disappointing. Hard luck.”