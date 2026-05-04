Antonelli led from pole position but had to fight off challenges from McLaren’s Lando Norris, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the 57-lapper at Miami International Autodrome.

The race featured one Safety Car intervention for two almost simultaneous incidents, the first for Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar who crashed on his own at Turn 14 when he clipped the inside wall.

Moments later, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson collided with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who flipped as a result of wheel-to-wheel contact.

Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix