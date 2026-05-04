Antonelli led from pole position but had to fight off challenges from McLaren’s Lando Norris, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the 57-lapper at Miami International Autodrome.
The race featured one Safety Car intervention for two almost simultaneous incidents, the first for Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar who crashed on his own at Turn 14 when he clipped the inside wall.
Moments later, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson collided with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who flipped as a result of wheel-to-wheel contact.
Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|57
|2
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|57
|3.264
|3.264
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|57
|27.092
|23.828
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|57
|43.051
|15.959
|5
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|57
|43.949
|0.898
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|57
|44.245
|0.296
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|57
|53.753
|9.508
|8
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|57
|1:01.871
|8.118
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|57
|1:22.072
|20.201
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|57
|1:30.972
|8.9
|11
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|56
|1 lap
|9.726
|12
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|56
|1 lap
|2.953
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|56
|1 lap
|4.52
|14
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|56
|1 lap
|30.908
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|56
|1 lap
|30.183
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|56
|1 lap
|2.549
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|56
|1 lap
|5.118
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|55
|2 laps
|1:20.340
|DNF
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|7
|50 laps
|48 laps
|DNF
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|51 laps
|1 lap
|DNF
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|4
|53 laps
|2 laps
|DNF
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|53 laps
|4.995
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