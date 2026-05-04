The Ferrari driver was third with two laps remaining in the 57-lap contest at Miami International Autodrome when McLaren’s Oscar Piastri mounted an attack.

Leclerc elected to let Piastri go by on the straight between Turn 16 and 17 in a bid to return serve on the final lap.

However, exiting Turn 3 on the last loop of the 5.412km circuit, the Monegasque spun.

Seemingly carrying some damage from clouting the adjacent wall, Leclerc limped his way back to the chequered flag.

In the process, he lost a 14-second advantage over the Mercedes of George Russell, who had Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in tow.

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Russell rounded up Leclerc at Turn 17 while Verstappen slipped by at the final turn.

“It’s all on me and I don’t have much to add other than that,” a disconsolate Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

“Very disappointed with my mistake. It shouldn’t happen.

“I pushed very hard in the second-to-last lap. I thought it was a good idea to let Oscar go for me to get the overtake.

“I knew it was going to be very difficult to stay in front otherwise. It was a very poor decision.

“In the space of four corners I put a very strong race in the bin, so I’m very frustrated about that.

“Not much more to say.”

Leclerc is also facing a post-race investigation for driving his car in an unsafe condition.

A decision is pending, which could drop him further down the order in the final race classification.

Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton finished 9.508s in arrears of Leclerc.

“I don’t know what will be the decision. I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” said Leclerc.

“The thing I can say is that I did my best to try and make the corners first of all.

“It was probably a lot more difficult than what it looked on the outside. It’s like that.”

This battle to the finish line!! 😳 Russell and Verstappen JUST get past Leclerc at the flag 🏁#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/lNb0EQ9R2J — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Leclerc had been an outright contender for the win but ultimately faded from contention following the pit stops as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and McLaren’s Lando Norris edged away.

Seventh place finisher Hamilton was similarly downbeat about the result.

He copped damage on the first lap of the race after clashing with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

“Obviously not a good weekend at all,” said Hamilton.

“Seventh and a seventh. Just no man’s land on both races, but particularly today with the damage. There was nothing I could do.

“Really unfortunate because the team worked so hard. We have to move on from here.

“I was unlucky with Max spinning. I had to go to the right of him. I had a good Turn 1 and was in a good position and then the only way I could go was right.

“So then I lost positions from there and obviously, I think it was Franco that hit me. We lost a lot of performance from that.”