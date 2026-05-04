On Lap 5, Gasly tried to go around Lawson’s outside at Turn 17 for a pass to take 10th place away.

However, Lawson failed to slow sufficiently for the corner and locked up into the tight left-hander.

Deep into the turn and with Gasly on his outside, the pair made wheel-to-wheel contact.

Gasly’s car shot up onto its side, flipping upside down, before landing the right way up and partially on top of the adjacent tyre bundle.

F1 TV commentator Jolyon Palmer suggested the incident was not entirely Lawson’s fault as the VCARB 03 seemingly cut out mid-corner.

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“He’s got a problem,” said Palmer.

“He’s in anti-stall as it comes in [to the corner]. I think he’s had an issue with the power unit.

“He’s got no deceleration from the engine braking, and that’s why he’s washed into Gasly who’s not expecting it.”

David Coulthard weighed in: “Gasly left enough room for a car.”

Over goes Gasly’s Alpine! 😱 Both Pierre and Liam Lawson were OK after this collision in Miami 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/8b4bfSaJLU — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Lawson and Gasly retired from the race as a result of the clash.

Lawson’s stablemate Arvid Lindblad went on to finish 14th while Gasly’s teammate Franco Colapinto claimed eighth.