Gray, 18, made the most of his maiden pole position, beating fellow front-row starter Goodall to the first corner and controlling the 40-minute contest from there.

That included managing the restart from a Safety Car period after Bradi Owen was spun by Jarrod Hughes on lap 10 and became stranded on the inside of Turn 4.

That was one of several incidents in a typically action-packed Super2 Series encounter.

It was all-smiles on the podium, though, with Goodall and third-placed Mason Kelly also scoring career-best finishes.

Rounding out the top 10 at the flag were Cody Burcher, Brad Vaughan, Jordynn Sinni, Nash Morris, Campbell Logan, Ben Gomersall and Jackson Walls.

Reigning series winner Zach Bates was just 14th after being spun around at Turn 4 on the opening lap by Eggleston Motorsport teammate Elliot Cleary.

Lochie Dalton was also among the hard luck stories. The Tickford driver sat fourth in the early stages when an attempted overtake at the hairpin from Cam McLeod resulted in contact.

That bent the exhaust tip on Dalton’s Tickford Mustang, forcing the Tasmanian to pit lane. He rejoined to finish four laps down in 20th place.

Matt Hillyer and Hughes joined Owen on the DNF list. Hillyer speared into the gravel at Turn 4 in the dying stages, while Hughes pitted with damage after a number of bruising battles.

Result: Dunlop Super2 Series, Symmons Plains – Race 1