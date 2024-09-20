The multi-class racing series for Holden Commodore production cars has been created for those that are passionate about racing, and should provide regular Commodore drivers/teams another avenue to race their cars.

The Malex Motorsports Australian Commodore Series has classes for over and under 6.0lt production spec Commodores. The will also be an Invitational class for Saloon Car and Improved Production Commodores.

With a view to a full series in 2025, nine Commodores participated in the series debut within the three Super TT races on the one-day program. It attracted first timers, along with interest from several who are currently racing their cars at other events.

Series co-founders Tony Virag and Barry Sternbeck were expected to race but each had setbacks. Virag’s was physical with a shoulder injury while Sternbeck’s entry was awaiting a wiring harness. Therefore, they pooled their resources with the latter given the driving duties in Virag’s HSV VF GTS.

Qualifying had Trevor Symonds (VE GTS) and Gus Barbara (GTS Coupe) on the front row for the first race, which was staggered 15s behind the main Super TT field.

Matt O’Brien (CSV Volanti) was first in the opener, ahead of Glen Wilson, Sternbeck, Corrine Virag (VF SS) and Anthony Barbara (VF SSV). Sternbeck took out Race 2 ahead of O’Brien, Glen Wilson (VF), Gus Barbara and Virag.

Race 3 was won by O’Brien ahead of Wilson and Gus Barbara with the three overall, the podium placegetters in the 6.0lt class while Sternbeck took out the Open class.

The ACS attracted the interest from several who have previously or currently raced Commodores in one form or another and included Gavyn Croft, Matt Holt and Daniel Daquino. MRA has signalled that it will cater for the category as standalone next year.