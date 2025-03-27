Ford’s GT3 contender debuted globally at the beginning of 2024 but, despite much expectation, an example of the Multimatic-built machine is yet to grace Australian shores.

That’s despite the arrival of a swathe of GT4-specifcation Mustangs and now the presence of a Dark Horse R, imported to drum up interest in a potential Mustang Challenge series.

During his visit to the Australian F1 Grand Prix at Albert Park, Rushbrook said discussions about a GT3 program continue to take place.

“There’s already been great acceptance, especially through Andrew Miedecke, to have the Mustang GT4 here, and I think we’re approaching eight Mustang GT4s,” he said.

“So that’s great to see that many Mustang GT4s, but ultimately, we want to see Mustang GT3s here racing, and that is part of the discussions that we continue to have with different teams.

“We want to bring that car here in the right way with the right team, and we’re committed to doing that. So you will eventually see a Mustang GT3 here.”

Supercars squad Triple Eight declared an eagerness to run a Ford GT3 program upon the announcement of its new-for-2026 deal with the manufacturer.

Asked if Triple Eight will be its appointed team for the customer-based category, Rushbrook said: “Nothing to announce, but of course, that was part of the initial discussion with them.

“They’re interested do more with us beyond Supercars. So the anchor is Supercars, but will we do more beyond that? Absolutely?”

Despite an ongoing relationship with Mercedes-AMG, Triple Eight does not currently have a confirmed GT3 program for this season.

The team has in recent years run AMGs for a pair of Malaysian Princes under the banner of Johor Racing, which has left Triple Eight to establish its own GT3 team with Corvette in Asia.

Australian Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne last month affirmed GM would also like to see a Corvette GT3 in Australia, although he stressed that car availability is a factor.

“The GT3 Corvette program is very exciting. It’s a measured and controlled rollout of that race car around the world,” he said.

“We very much would like to have the car competing here in Australia. It is an ambition of ours to be racing that car here at some point as soon as practical.”