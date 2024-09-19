Eggleston Motorsport has announced the 18-year-old will step up to the second-tier Supercars class.

The team’s current line-up includes Kai Allen and Cooper Murray, who are graduating to the main game with Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport respectively.

Owen is contesting his third GR Cup season and sits second in the standings with two rounds remaining.

Eggleston welcomed the Gold Coast-based youngster to the team via social media.

“Bradi has been on the podium in 7/9 races so far this season in Toyota GR Cup and has his sights firmly set on the championship win before he graduates to Super2 in 2025,” read a post.

“We look forward to having Bradi around the team at the next couple of rounds to start his 2025 preparations and get used to his new home.”

The announcement of Owen comes a day after news that Toyota will join the Supercars Championship in 2026.

Toyota’s reveal emphasised the GR Cup as a successful pathway to Supercars, noting current stars Will Brown and Broc Feeney’s move through the series.

The company’s vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, has expressed a desire to see a GR Cup graduate race a Toyota in the Supercars Championship.