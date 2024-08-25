Pro drivers started the second race at the GT Festival, and Burcher in the BMW M4 GT4 G82 assumed the lead when the Ryan Gray/George Miedecke Ford Mustang was sidelined early.

Leahey was second after the pitstops and was able to chase down and pass the Tom Hayman/Marcus Flack McLaren Artura GT4. Just a couple of laps from the end, Leahey was lucky to get away with contact with Tony Levitt (McLaren) who was duelling with Mark Griffith (Mercedes-AMG) for AM honours

Third place went to Oscar Targett (Ginett G56 GT4) ahead of Jake Camilleri (Mercedes-AMG) with both doing the race on their own. Silver class teams filled the top five places with fifth going to Antonio Astuti and Sam Brabham (Mercedes-AMG) after an early drama.

Ryder Quinn brought Steve Jakic's BMW home as the Pro-Am winners and sixth outright, in front of Lachlan Mineeff/Shane Smollen (Porsche 718 Cayman), and Nash and Paul Morris (Mercedes-AMG).

Ninth went to Griffith ahead of AM rivals Jamie Augustine and Peter Lawrence (BMW), and Bailey and Rob Love (Mercedes-AMG).

Despite the 35kgs they took on after qualifying, pole sitter Gray struck out to a 1.5s lead on the first lap. But it was short-lived as the Mustang was trailing oil smoke and received a black flag. The race was done with a gearbox oil leak.

That left Race 1 winner Bucher in front from Hayman, Targett, Camilleri and Astuti. Sixth and first in Pro-Am was Smollen ahead of Paul Morris while Griffith led AM until passed on Lap 9 by Levitt.

Astuti was another with an early drama when the Mercedes-AMG went into limp mode off the start, and he had to stop at Turn 4 and refire it. He surged back up the field to be fifth when he handed off to Brabham.

First of the scheduled stoppers was the team car of the Loves while Burcher was the last to make his stop with additional time due to their victory in Race 1.

With the stops done, Flack led by 4.2s over Leahey with Targett a further 4.8s away. Then followed Camilleri, Brabham, Mineeff, Quinn, McLennan win a smokey Porsche, Nash Morris, Griffith, Levitt, Love and Augustine.

Shortly after Quinn was able to get by Mineeff for the Pro-Am lead, and Levitt overtook Griffith to take the AM front running. But the latter came back and retook the front running.

McLennan pitted the Porsche with rear damage, caused early from contact from the Jacob Lawrence/John Bowe BMW which put it out with damaged steering.

The race for the lead became prevalent with around 10mins to go as Leahey closed on Flack. A couple of minutes later the BMW driver took the lead at before Turn 1 on Lap 32.

Leahey was able to go onto win despite a hit from Levitt at Turn 4 with just a couple of laps left. Levitt would suffer steering damage and was a DNF.