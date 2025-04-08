Locally, Love is competing with Arise Racing in a Ferrari 296 GT3 and will soon be behind the wheel of a Corvette Z06 GT3.R with the Malaysian royal family.

Alexander Sims has been drafted into the team to join his highness Prince Jefri Ibrahim while Love will partner his highness Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim.

For 2025, the team has acquired two Corvette C8.R GT3 machines. It comes after the team split with Triple Eight Race Engineering, having previously raced the Mercedes-AMG GT3 platform.

The cars will carry #99 and #66 this year.

Love was part of the Johor program with Triple Eight having raced with the team in various Asian categories.

As it stands, the team has only announced a GT World Challenge Asia program.

The season begins at Sepang on April 11-13 with further races at Mandalika, Buriram, Fuji, Okayama, and the Beijing street circuit.