New concrete has been laid on the exit of the high-speed Turn 9, which is often a hot spot for exceeding track limits.

The corner is notorious as dirt often gets dug out of the corner exit and leaves a large crater, which can be particularly nasty for single-seaters.

The exit kerb where the red and white rumble strip ends has been extended significantly.

Track limits will still be enforced.

“New Zealand’s most passionate turf expert Tom Dewes-Hodgson (head groundsman at Taupo Motorsport Park) is a man passionate about his grass, and we promised him that we’d sort Turn 9 before the next Supercars event,” said Taupo Motorsport Park CEO Josie Spilane.

“Fans can expect razor-sharp track lines that Taupo has become famous for, thanks to Tom’s obsession with his grass. No GPS here, all by eye.”

Taupo Motorsport Park is set to host Supercars on April 11-13, with track action to begin on Friday with practice at 9:45am AEST and 12:30pm AEST.