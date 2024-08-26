The new-for-2024 machine driven by George Miedecke and Rylan Gray topped both practice sessions on Friday and swept Saturday morning's twin qualifying hit outs.

However, technical adjustments required under the Balance of Performance system came through ahead of racing action.

That consisted of 25 kilograms of ballast and a five millimetre increase in ride height, on top of the 15-seconds of additional pit stop time required for the car due to its victory in the previous round.

The Miedecke/Gray entry went on to finish fourth in the Saturday race before succumbing to gearbox failure early in the Sunday encounter.

Team principal Andrew Miedecke was left to lament the global BoP system.

“We really had the car working well and that was shown in qualifying. But I don't want us to be penalised in Australia because we try harder as a team and maximise the car,” said Miedecke.

“It's a Balance of Performance category and that is part of the deal we signed up for. But it was very late notice and we struggled to even get the ballast fitted safely into the car.

“The five millimetres of ride height doesn't sound like much, but it makes a big difference to the balance of the car.

“We are being belted for doing the best job.”

Sunday's gearbox trouble meanwhile came while Gray led on just the second lap.

“We're learning a lot this year. Sometimes the hard way,” Miedecke said.

“The gearbox failure on Sunday was totally unexpected. The first we knew that anything was wrong was when we saw smoke coming from under the car.

“Rylan had made a great start and was comfortably in front, but we had to park it.”

Tim Leahey and Cody Burcher combined to win both Phillip Island GT4 races, which were held as part of SRO Australia's inaugural GT Festival.

The Miedecke/Gray duo lead the Silver Cup standings with two events remaining.