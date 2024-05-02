The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 3-5

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Event 3 takes place at The Bend Motorsport Park with the resurgence of F4 along with rounds of MARC Cars and Prototypes that have raced interstate.

Australian Formula 4 Championship Rd01

MARC Cars Australia Rd02

Circuit Excel Trophy

Circuit Excel Masters

Alfa Romeo Racing

MG Racing & British Invited

Prototypes

Tin Tops

SNOWY RIVER SPRINT

The second outing of the year for the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship with 70 teams listed for the 18 stage, 240km event that centres on the Victorian coastal town of Lakes Entrance and uses the undulating roads between Buchan and Orbost.

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

After the last round was washed out, Round 4 will be held at Mt Cooperabung, hosted by the Kempsey Sporting Car Club.

HISTORIC HILLCLIMB

The Victorian Historic Racing Register Historic Hillclimb is at Rob Roy and incorporates Round 1 of the Triple Cup Challenge between VHRR, Vintage Sports Car Club of Victoria and MG Car Club Victoria.

BURDEKIN ENDURO

Round 3 of the Mickey Thompson ARB Queensland Off Road Championship is also Round 2 of the Qld Enduro Series and the first round of the North Qld Championship. Following the one lap of the 6km Prologue there will be seven laps of the 35km course which will total 245kms.