The squad will make good on its promise that Hirakawa – one of three test and reserve drivers – will get a second career FP1 outing at Suzuka this weekend.

His other FP1 outing was in Abu Dhabi last year where he replaced another Aussie in Oscar Piastri at McLaren.

“I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend,” said Hirakawa.

“I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

“Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait.

“I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on set-up. I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support.”

Missing an hour of running comes amid a tough start to Doohan’s rookie F1 season, who crashed out in Melbourne before finishing 13th in China after copping a 10-second penalty for a driving infringement, and then scoring three positions back when the two Ferrari’s and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine were excluded from the results.

Still, Doohan says he’s targeting points in Japan after ‘regrouping’ after Shanghai.

“It has been great to have a week off to regroup as a team after a tough start to the season,” he said.

“Pierre and I have spent some time at the factory debriefing from the first two rounds and preparing for the upcoming triple header starting with Japan.

“I am a big fan of the food and the culture in Japan, and I love making a stop in Tokyo to experience the culture and atmosphere there.

“The circuit is one I particularly love. I have raced there previously in Asian F3, but this will be my first time experiencing it in Formula 1 machinery which will provide a whole new challenge with its high-speed and high-risk high-reward nature.

“I’ll be in the car from Free Practice 2 as Ryo drives in Free Practice 1. He has a lot of experience here so it will be good to take some of that knowledge for the weekend.

“The aim will be to make the most of the weekend and score some all-important points for the team.”

Free Practice 1 kicks off at 11:30am local time on Friday.