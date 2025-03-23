Featured Videos

The Alpine driver raced to 11th in the 56-lap encounter in Shanghai but caught the eye of officials during post-race scrutineering.

A report from technical delegate Jo Bauer saw Alpine referred to the stewards after Gasly’s car failed to meet minimum weight requirements.

After the Race, car number 10 was weighed and its weight was 800.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1,” Bauer reported.

“After this, a fuel mass check was carried out and 1.1 kg of fuel were removed.

“The car was drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in

their legality document.

“The car was weighed again on the FIA scales and the weight was 799.0 kg.

“As this is 1.0 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the Competition, I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

Following the resultant hearing, the stewards duly excluded Gasly from the results.

“Car 10 was weighed by the FIA Technical Delegate inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 799 kg after the customary draining of fuel,” the stewards report said.

“The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“During the hearing there was no challenge to the FIA’s measurements which are taken to be correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“There are no mitigating circumstances and that the team confirmed that it was a genuine error by them.

“The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.”

Gasly’s car had entered post-race parc ferme weighing 800kg but, once fuel was drained, was found below minimum weight.

He was one of three cars referred to the stewards for post-race technical breaches with both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also excluded.