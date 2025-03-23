Featured Videos

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Ferrari pair had finished fifth (Leclerc) and sixth (Hamilton) only to be scrubbed for two separate technical infringements.

For Leclerc it was a weight issue with his car found to be one kilogram under the 800 kilogram minimum.

In Hamilton’s case it was the thickness of the plank under his car.

The plank is required to be a minimum 9mm in thickness, with technical staff measuring Hamilton’s as low as 8.5mm.

“The plank assembly of Car 44 was measured and found to be 8.6mm (LHS), 8.6mm (car centerline) and 8.5mm (RHS),” read the stewards report.

“This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations.

“During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

“The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.”

Leclerc’s car, meanwhile, weighed in at 799kg, even after being fitted with a complete front wing assembly to replace the unit broken during the race.

“Car 16 was weighed by the FIA Technical Delegate inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 799 kg after the customary draining of fuel and the replacement of a broken front wing,” noted the stewards.

“The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“During the hearing there was no challenge to the FIA’s measurements which are taken to be correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“There are no mitigating circumstances and that the team confirmed that it was a genuine error by them.

“The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.”

Pierre Gasly was also disqualified from the race for being underweight.