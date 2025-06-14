Ford will return to the top of endurance racing in 2027 in the Hypercar class.

On the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford announced Sayers’ appointment as its Hypercar program manager.

Sayers is an experienced head in global motorsport, having played an instrumental part in Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull.

He also spent a decade at Prodrive, working on the factory Aston Martin programs in GT3 and GT4 racing.

Sayers has a wealth of experience in the FIA World Rally Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, and Dakar Rally.

“Ford Performance is taking on so many different challenges around the racing world, but to lead Ford back to its spiritual home at Le Mans was a challenge I could not turn down,” said Sayers.

“Having previously led Aston Martin to multiple Le Mans class victories, the opportunity to take overall honours with Ford is something very special.

“I have loved working on the F1 program with Red Bull Ford Powertrains so this feels a lot like joining a different part of the same family.”

Ford will return to Le Mans in the top Hypercar division by way of a partnership with chassis supplier Oreca.

Under the LMDh rules, manufacturers must pick a chassis supplier for which they base their prototype on.

“Bringing Ford back to the top class at Le Mans has always been a dream for many of us including our executive chair Bill Ford,” said Ford Motor Company president and CEO, Jim

Farley.

“To be able to partner with ORECA is a proud moment for Ford. We are coming back to Le Mans to win, and we aren’t making that a secret.

“On Sunday, it will be exactly 56 years since we last took the top step of the overall podium here. That is long enough.

“In 2027, we are coming with the same level of expectation, and we are entrusting Oreca to help us take on Ferrari and the other top-class teams as we did back in the 1960’s.”

Ford has not fought for the outright Le Mans win for more than 60 years. Class wins have been forthcoming, but not the top division.

Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook hailed the appointment of Sayers as its program leader and the partnership with Oreca.

“The chassis partner and the program head for any major factory program are foundational elements.” said Rushbrook.

“Oreca and Dan Sayers give us the right platform to build this entire program. We have all been working closely since these decisions were made, and every step has proven correct.

“We are two years away from sitting on the grid at Le Mans with our Ford WEC Hypercar program and we now have two of the key building blocks to a successful return to prototype racing at this great race.”