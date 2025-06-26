Eight categories will compete with 31 races on the full on-track program. Off-track activations include a DJ on the podium, burnout demonstrations, and activities for kids with a jumping castle and running races. There will also be a car display and a bucking bull.

On Saturday night there will be a Q&A event with Marcos Ambrose and his daughter Tabitha which will include catering and giveaways with tickets available from hi-tecoilssuperseries.com.au.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series continue to grow in strength and diversity,” said series manager Carolyn Oldano.

“We’re proud to bring together such a dynamic mix of categories, drivers, and fans, and I can’t wait to see the energy and excitement this weekend will bring.”

The TFH Hire TA2 Series presented by Maritimo Luxury Yachts fourth round will headline the racing. Round 1 winner Jarrod Hughes returns to the series after he missed Sydney Motorsport Park’s second round, where Tim Brook filled in and completed the clean sweep.

Besides the top contenders in Ben Gomersall, Brock Paine, Brad Gartner, Josh and Diesel Thomas, there will be some new names in the 23 car-field that consists of Ford Mustangs, Chev Camaros and Dodge Challengers.

Alice Buckley makes her TA2 debut at her home track, backed by GM Australia and New Zealand. Trans Am driver Lachlan Evennett joins Ashley Jarvis Racing and will also race in the Formula Ford Stars & Renegades Series.

Brock Paine returns after an impressive debut at Sydney Motorsport Park, and Tyler Cheney is back for the first time since the 2024 enduro at The Bend. Hayden Hume and James Simpson are another two that have previously raced and will return this weekend.

Following two hard-fought rounds, the Formula Ford Stars & Renegades Series is expected to see another close contest between series leader Kobi Williams, Joey Fawcett, Evennett and Will Lowing.

The Hi-Tec Oils APC Enduro Championships swings into full gear with the QR Twilight 300. Outright honours will lay with the Class X BMWs, Class A1 Mercedes AMGs, and Class A2 Ford Mustangs and a lone Chev Camaro.

There will also be the traditional class battles that includes Holden Astra HSV VXR, Mazda MPS M3, Toyota 86 and Volkswagen Polo GTi of Allan Jarvis which currently is the overall points leader.

This round is the first leg of two at QR where a trip to Highlands Motorsport Park is on offer to winners of the most stages over the two meetings.

The large field of TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia have headed north after close races at Winton and SMP. Askr Sendall won last time but had stiff opposition from the likes of Dylan Thomas, Aidan Williams, Ryan Pring, Robert Hogan and Shane Tate.

Past and familiar liveries are an added feature of the Replica Tourers Trophy Series on the Holden Commodores and BMWs, while there are other makes like Ford Mustang, Ford Escort. Subaru BRZ and even a Nissan Pulsar.

Another category with plenty of variety is the Plazaman Super Tin Tops with the mildly modified BMWs, Nissans, Fords, Mazdas, Holdens, Toyotas and more that now includes Mazda MX5s in their own class.