Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

With the points added from the previous three races, Garland had pole for the final double-points outing at Round 2. He led from the outset as Brandon Madden slotted into second, ahead of Harvey for the first five laps.

Once into second Harvey pressured Garland for the rest of the race. It looked likely Garland would hold on for victory. However, on the last lap, Harvey came out of Turn 7 and used the side draft to pinch a very narrow win.

Just behind them Reece Chapman who started 10th had charged to fifth where he was able to challenge Joel Heinrich who he passed with a lap to go. On the last he was able to get the run on Maddon and edge him out of third by 0.05s.

Sixth place went to Caleb Paterson, and then came Jack Boyd, Scott Dornan, Kent Quinn, Andrew Corish, Joe Andriske, Ryan Reynolds and Asher Johnston.

At the start of the day was Race 3 where the top 12 from Race 2 were reversed. Garland was able to storm through from the sixth row to win ahead of Harvey, Heinrich, Madden, Paterson, Chapman, Corish, Boyd and Cody Mckay.

Race 1 winner Scott Andriske had a drama at Turn 4 where his car was beached and resulted in a safety car. Andriske was also a DNF in the last where he was a retirement.

The next round of the Battery World Aussie Racing Car SuperSeries will be at Carco.com.au Raceway on June 6-8.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Victory in Sunday’s last race of the second round, has given Aaron Borg overall victory. The Isuzu D-MAX pilot grabbed the lead at the start and held of Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) for the duration.

Borg’s teammate Adam Marjoram battled for third with Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) at the start and until Turn 2 on the second lap where contact between the two put Brewczynski off.

Marjoram held onto his third which he maintained to the finish while Brewczynski dropped to eighth. He was able to mount a comeback that ultimately netted him fourth place ahead of David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado).

Then followed a trio of Tritons in the hands of Jimmy Vernon, David Casey and Mick Sherwell while Paul Morris (Ford Ranger) just in front of Holly Espray (D-MAX).

The next round of the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Series is set for Carco.com.au Raceway on June 6-8.

Touring Car Masters

Joel Heinrich was able to square the points with Race 1 winner Steve Johnson when Heinrich won Race 3 after the second race become a non-event due to a huge first lap three-car crash.

Johnson (Ford Mustang) won the start and led the first six laps before he was passed by Heinrich (Chev Camaro) who went on to win by 3.4s.

Third place went to Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) who was the beneficiary of dramas for Adam Garwood and Ryan Hansford. Garwood (Ford Capri Perana) suffered a right front puncture after Hansford spun at Turn 4 when dicing with Garwood.

Hansford recovered for fourth ahead of Jeremy Hassell (Torana), Martin Riseley (Mustang), Aldo De Paoli (Camaro), David Hender (Torana) after he spun at Turn 4, and Garwood who limped home on a second puncture.

Touring Car Masters heads north to Hidden Valley for Round 3 on June 19-22.