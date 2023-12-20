After three successful years, the Ultimate Motorsport Prize program has been extended to include a second raffle to the 2024 Indianapolis 500, where McLaughlin will be one of the stars of the show.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize to the Bathurst 1000 was created by Pirtek as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney and has been an incredible success thanks to the generosity of Pirtek and other stakeholders.

Click here for your chance to win the ultimate motorsport prize

The Ultimate Indy 500 Prize has been created as an extension of that and has been done in partnership with Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com.

“Everyone is always looking for that last-minute Xmas gift and I could not think of anything cooler than a chance to win this awesome prize,” said McLaughlin.

“For just $A20 you can give someone the chance of experiencing the trip of a lifetime, while at the sametime knowing that all proceeds are going to an amazing cause.

“As a member of Team Penske, I am proud to help promote this unique Pirtek initiative and we are all looking forward to meeting the raffle winners in May.

“It would be great to be given the chance of winning the prize, which is one of the coolest in world motorsports, but imagine how popular you would be if you were the person who gifted the ticket to the actual winner who will be announced in February.

“You can buy one ticket or as many as you like, but, as they say, you have to be in it to win it.”

Tickets for the raffle are just $A20 and can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with all proceeds going to St Vincent’s.

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2024 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and or Will Power, access to the Team Penske hospitality area, a meet and greet with Diffey, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton, backed up McLaughlin’s Christmas gift call.

“It is pretty difficult to purchase a unique Christmas gift for just $A20,” said Dutton.

“We would love fans to purchase a ticket for friends, clients or family in the next few days and then make it an annual event as we help build revenue streams for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Tickets will make a cool Secret Santa gift or a great stocking filler and the gift will keep giving because you have a couple of months to the actual draw.

“It would be great to see friends buying tickets for each other and then committing to taking each other to the Indy 500 if they actually win.

“Our Ultimate Bathurst Prize winners have had life-changing experiences for the last three years and the Indy 500 raffle takes that to another level again.”

Pirtek Team Murray owner and original founder of Speedcafe.com, Brett “Crusher” Murray, will be the winners’ personal host at the event.

Winner of the Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle will be announced on Friday, February 23, 2024 – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 23-26, 2024.

The inaugural raffle has been made possible by Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE INDY 500 PRIZE

· Return economy airfares to Indianapolis, Indiana, USA from your nearest Australian capital city

· Four nights four-star accommodation in Indianapolis

· Airport and racetrack transfers

· $US1000 spending money

· Meet and greet with Scott McLaughlin and or Will Power

· Personal tour of the Team Penske garage

· Access to the Team Penske hospitality area

· Police escort to the track on race day

· Race tickets

· Reserved seats at the legendary downtown Saturday parade

· Access to the starting grid and pitlane for the 2024 Indianapolis 500

· Meet and greet with US-based Australian NBC commentator Leigh Diffey and tour of the event’s TV compound and studio

· Team Penske merchandise pack

· Pirtek Merchandise pack

· Photo on the Indy 500 podium

· Photo with the famous Indianapolis 500 BorgWarner trophy

· Personal concierge from 2016 PIrtek Team Murray owner – Brett “Crusher” Murray

