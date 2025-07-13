McNeill won Races 1 and 2 and was second in the third race of AU4 second round to increase his championship points lead.

He won the Tatuus F4-T421 class ahead of AGI Sport’s Noah Killion and Tim Macrow Racing’s Harrison Duske. In the meantime, AGI’s Jensen Marold dominated Gen1 for the old Mygale M14-F4 as he did at Round 1.

Held on The Bend’s 3.41 kilometre West Circuit, McNeill led the opening encounter over 18 laps from lights-out to chequered flag. From second on the grid, Killion crept at the start and then stalled before he was able to fight back to second from last.

But he was penalised for moving at the start and subsequently finish fourth behind Duske and AGI teammate Cohen Kokotovich. Meanwhile Marold finished seventh outright and easily accounted for this Gen1 rivals with Koby Wilson and Jesse James Samuels, second and third.

In the second race, Killion took the fight up to McNeill and on a couple of occasions was able to go under the race leader at Turn 6. However, each time he was wide on the exit and relinquished the spot.

When Samuels spun into the gravel trap on Lap 4, the safety car was called. Killion had taken the lead which he maintained to the end. But a post-race penalty gave victory again to McNeill. Killion was relegated to third in between teammates Imogen Radburn and Kokotovich.

Marold was sixth across the line and comfortable ahead of Gen1 teammate Wilson and Andrew Fitzpatrick who were 0.6s apart.

With the fastest laps in both races, Killion certainly had pace and he ultimately proved it with a near 10s victory in the last encounter. Polesitter Duske was able to hold onto second for seven laps before McNeill passed him to secure second.

They were clear of Kokotovich and Brock Burton who was penalised 15s and displaced one position to Radburn. Marold completed a whitewash in Gen1 with another victory over Wilson and Fitzpatrick.

The next round of the AU4 Championship will be at Phillip Island on August 16-17 before two rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park.