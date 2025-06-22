From the start, Nash Morris (Norwell Motorplex Mustang) looked to grab the front running off Race 1 winner and pole sitter Todd Hazelwood (TFH Racing Mustang) as they entered Turn 1. However both were off the track and Herne (Mustang) took the lead ahead of Moffat (GRM Mustang).

Jackson Rice (Mustang) was spun off in the background and before Ben Grice (Mustang) went into a lurid spin at Turn 4, a result of a touch from the Josh Haynes (Mustang).

That triggered more carnage as Lachlan Evenett spun and was hit hard by Jordan Boys with nowhere to go. Also caught up in that melee was Des Collier who was able to continue. Blake Tracey was another able to continue, so too Jack Smith who made a brief pitstop.

After a lengthy safety car, the restart produced another crash as Cameron Laws dodged left and had side contact with John Holinger whose Mustang hit the wall.

The race was restarted for two-lap sprint to the flag with Herne in front. Moffat passed him on the first of those laps and held on for the win.

Close behind in third was Tim Slade (Mustang) in front of Aaron Love (Camaro) who started ninth, Jordan Cox (Mustang) from 15th, and Ben Bargwanna (Mustang) from 13th.

After his first corner off, Hazelwood resumed 16th and progressed to eighth ahead of Morris with Haynes next but penalised 10 seconds. That elevated Tim Blanchard (Mustang) to 10th ahead of Elliot Barbour (Camaro) and Josh Thomas (Mustang).

Round 3 of Trico Trans Am concludes at the betr Darwin Triple Crown is at 12:45pm local time.