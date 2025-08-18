Agius, who qualified sixth for the race at the Red Bull Ring, crashed at the exit of the Turn 2 chicane.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was seen limping away from the accident before being treated at the track.

In a brief statement, MotoGP officials said Agius was declared unfit due to neck and head trauma. The team said he escaped serious injury.

Agius will need to be medically cleared by MotoGP officials to participate in the upcoming Grand Prix of Hungary at Balaton Park Circuit on August 22-24.

“Lucky to be walking away today, relatively okay after a scary crash on lap one,” Agius wrote on social media.

“Time to Recover to get back on it soon.”

It was a double disaster for Intact GP, whose championship-leading rider Manuel Gonzalez suffered a punctured radiator due to stones left on the track by Agius’ crash.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go as we had hoped in the Moto2 race for our team here at the Red Bull Ring,” said Intact GP team manager Jurgen Lingg.

“Senna crashed through no fault of his own and hit his head quite hard. The most important thing is that he is conscious and doing well so far.

“We hope he recovers as quickly as possible, because the next race is already in a week.

“The irony of the situation is that Manu picked up a stone from Senna’s crash, which damaged the radiator and forced him to retire from the race.

“Even though something like this happens very rarely, it’s still annoying. So, we have to take the positives, because it could have been worse.

“Senna is doing well under the circumstances and hopefully he will be able to ride again soon.

“Manu, on the other hand, had a strong pace and nothing is lost yet due to the retirement. We continue to lead the championship.

“Hopefully luck will be on our side again next weekend. But sometimes you can’t control everything.

“Nevertheless, it must be said that our guys are doing an incredibly good job and are very competitive.”

Big moments during Lap 1 left Agius out of the race 💥#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/UvhEDV5DBF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 17, 2025

Diogo Moreira won the contest ahead of Daniel Holgado and Celestino Vietti.

Agius is ninth in the riders’ standings with one win to his name at Silverstone.

Top 15 for Aussie duo in Moto3 as Kiwi crashes

Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone flirted with the top 10 but wound up 11th and 15th respectively at the Red Bull Ring in the Moto3 race.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan suffered his third retirement of his rookie season.

The 18-year-old had only just returned from a knee injury.

“It hasn’t been the easiest of times as off late, but giving up isn’t in my DNA,” Buchanan said on social media.

“Thank you to my team and everyone in my corner who believes in me. We win and we learn together.

“These results aren’t a true reflection of myself. We take the positives and how good we felt with the bike yesterday into next weekend.

“Only a few days until the next race in Hungary, already focused on the next goal. I’m motivated and ready to show our true potential.”

Angel Piqueras won a thrilling contest ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka and David Munoz.