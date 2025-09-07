It’s Alex’s first MotoGP win since Jerez in April, a whopping 10 grands prix ago. It’s also just his second grand prix win this year.

Riding the #73 Ducati Desmosedici, Alex finished 1.7s clear of Marc on the #93 GP25. The result keeps Alex’s faint title hopes alive and means Marc cannot clinch the crown at San Marino next weekend.

Enea Bastianini completed the podium for Tech on the #23 KTM RC16.

From third place, Marc took the lead away from Alex into Turn 3 and led the first few laps.

There was drama on Lap 2 when Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi fell trying to pass VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli into Turn 1. As Bezzecchi fell, Morbidello’s teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio crashed in sympathy but was able to remount his Ducati.

On Lap 4, Alex retook the lead from Marc into Turn 4 and held station at the front of the field. He never relinquished the lead thereafter.

Behind the leaders, second place starter Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha YZR-M1 dropped to fifth behind factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta and Enea Bastianini on the KTM satellite for Tech3.

Brad Binder was 10th when he crashed on Lap 7 and sent his RC16 rolling through the gravel trap at the sweeping, up-hill Turn 7 left-hander.

Not long after dispatching Quartararo for fifth, Honda’s Johann Zarco crashed his RC213V at Turn 10.

Acosta was the only rider to start on the soft rear tyre and soon began to suffer the consequences, losing third to Bastianini

Yamaha’s Alex Rins crashed on Lap 15, suffering his first DNF of the season.

As Bastianini began to fade, Marquez brothers were left to their own devices and walked away from the field.

Aprilia rider Lorenzo Savadori crashed with four laps to go in the grand prix from 19th and moments later Morbidelli fell from 13th.

At the head of the field, Alex kept Marc at bay and with three laps to go edged his lead out to just shy of one second.

That blew out to 1.7s at the chequered flag in what proved to be a dominant win. Bastianini completed he podium.

Acosta was fourth ahead of Quartararo while the top 10 was completed by Ai Ogura, Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira, and Jorge Martin.

MotoGP moves to San Marino on September 12-14.

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya