The two-time superbike champion will make his MotoGP debut in 2026 with the Yamaha satellite team.

Razgatlioglu is one of the world’s most successful WorldSBK riders with 63 wins, putting him second on the all-time wins list.

The Turkish rider won one of his WorldSBK titles with Yamaha and the other with BMW.

“We are thrilled to welcome Toprak back into the Yamaha family,” said Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Motor Racing managing director.

“Toprak, the most victorious Yamaha rider of all time in Superbike, has proven to be an exceptional talent, securing the WorldSBK Title twice, which is no mean feat

“His transition to MotoGP is both a ‘homecoming’ and an exciting new challenge that’s been set up with the clear goal of progressive growth over time.

“His fighting spirit and determination are a perfect fit for both the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team and Yamaha’s bold MotoGP strategy, so we believe 2026 is the right time to make the move that many fans have been waiting for.”

In a statement, Pramac said: “Further details regarding the 2026 line-up of the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team will be communicated in due course.”

It means one of either Miller or Miguel Oliveira will be without a ride at Pramac for 2026.

Miller was signed on a one-year deal. It is believed Oliveira has a two-year deal through to next year. However, performance clauses put the Portuguese rider at risk.

Oliveira missed four grands prix earlier this year and languishes a lowly 23rd in the riders’ championship.

He has just three points to his name and has, for the most part, been outperformed by Miller.

Asked about the likelihood of he and Miller having to outperform the other to decide the future of the Pramac line-up, Olivera conceded there was pressure.

“Pressure? Yeah, for sure. If this is it, I have to put the performance,” he said at the most recent MotoGP round in Aragon

“Of course, this season didn’t start the way I like to. I was, let’s say, taken out — and being so long off the track, when you’re trying to learn a bike that is not an easy bike, you need to adapt, you come in and you have a different bike, updated…

“I rode these last two races not well, and then basically until the summer break I have to show my skills. That’s it.”

MotoGP continues its season at Mugello for the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix on June 20-22.