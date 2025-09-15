The Pramac Yamaha star finished 12th in the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, and post-race was seen riding in the opposite direction on the cool-down lap.

MotoGP commentators Simon Birt and Louis Suddaby were left bewildered by the moment as they watched Miller dawdle in the wrong direction.

“Who’s that going the wrong way on the circuit? Was that Jack Miller? Where’s Jack Miller going? I thought my eyes were deceiving me then,” Birt said.

Suddaby added: “It looked like Jack Miller on the Pramac Yamaha going the wrong way down the back straight. He’s popular around these parts as a former Ducati rider.”

According to UK broadcaster TNT Sports, Miller reportedly saw a sign from one fan offering a beer in exchange for a pair of race-worn gloves.

It proved costly, as the Australian missed out on a beer and was dished a $3500 AUD (€2000 EUR) fine for dangerous riding.

“Highlight was giving a fan who promised me beer in exchange for my gloves post race,” Miller wrote on social media.

“Fined €2000 and didn’t get the beer but worth it. Fans make this game what it is. Back on the V4 tomorrow for the final test of 25.”

On the race itself, Miller said it was a “relatively good day” considering where he started in third-to-last.

“I lost quite a bit of time in the opening laps while settling into my rhythm, but from around Lap 8 until about six laps from the end I felt pretty good and confident on the bike, even setting my best lap of the race in that stint,” Miller said.

“From then on, with a low fuel load and worn tyres, the bike started moving around a lot and it was difficult to manage the weight transfer—that‘s something we need to work on. Overall though, I‘m satisfied: I had a solid Sprint and a solid Sunday.

“We‘re still missing a bit of speed, but the team did a good job. Tomorrow we have an important test, where I‘ll try the new Yamaha YZR-M1 V4 prototype.”

MotoGP continues on September 26-28 with the Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi.