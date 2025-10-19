MotoGP visited the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 17-19 and brought in an estimated 91,245 attendees across three days. Sunday’s attendance is estimated to be 38,645.

It’s an uptick on the 2024 figure, which brought in 80,000 attendees across three days and 33,571 on race day.

According to organisers, it’s the highest Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix attendance since Casey Stoner’s last Phillip Island win in 2012, which brought in

The strong turnout comes despite the absence of this year’s champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) and 2024 champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia).