Diogo Moreira topped the all-important second hitout on Friday afternoon to determine the top 14 riders to go straight through to Q2 in Saturday’s qualifying.

Moreira set a 1:30.307s for Italtrans Racing Team while Agius wasn’t far behind on a 1:30.315s with Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Moreira sits second in the Moto2 standings entering Phillip Island, just nine points in arrears of Manuel Gonzalez. It was a troubled second session for Gonzalez, who suffered two crashes on Friday at Miller Corner and Hay Shed.

David Alonso was third for CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team, two tenths away from Moreira.

Agius’ compatriot Harrison Voight was second-to-last in 27th with a session-best 1:32.226s for the MSi Racing Team, 1.919s off the top time.

Daniel Holgado, Marcos Ramirez, and Celestino Vietti all suffered crashes.

Moto2 at Phillip Island continues with Free Practice 2 on Saturday morning at 9:25am AEDT before Qualifying at 1:40pm AEDT.

Results: Moto2 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Practice

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Lap Diff Gap 1 10 Diogo Moreira Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1:30.307 2 81 Senna Agius LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex 1:30.315 0.008 0.008 3 80 David Alonso CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team Kalex 1:30.535 0.228 0.220 4 96 Jake Dixon ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Boscoscuro 1:30.607 0.300 0.072 5 18 Manuel Gonzalez LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex 1:30.740 0.433 0.133 6 64 Mario Suryo Aji Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 1:30.755 0.448 0.015 7 44 Aron Canet Fantic Racing Kalex 1:30.776 0.469 0.021 8 14 Tony Arbolino BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Boscoscuro 1:30.792 0.485 0.016 9 15 Darryn Binder ITALJET Gresini Moto2 Kalex 1:30.818 0.511 0.026 10 95 Collin Veijer Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 1:30.840 0.533 0.022 11 17 Daniel Muñoz Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 1:30.919 0.612 0.079 12 7 Barry Baltus Fantic Racing Kalex 1:30.949 0.642 0.030 13 28 Izan Guevara BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Boscoscuro 1:30.965 0.658 0.016 14 71 Ayumu Sasaki RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex 1:30.966 0.659 0.001 15 99 Adrian Huertas Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1:31.040 0.733 0.074 16 4 Ivan Ortola QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI Boscoscuro 1:31.059 0.752 0.019 17 75 Albert Arenas ITALJET Gresini Moto2 Kalex 1:31.092 0.785 0.033 18 12 Filip Salac ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Boscoscuro 1:31.121 0.814 0.029 19 11 Alex Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team Forward 1:31.418 1.111 0.297 20 16 Joe Roberts Onlyfans American Racing Team Kalex 1:31.460 1.153 0.042 21 27 Daniel Holgado CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team Kalex 1:31.510 1.203 0.050 22 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex 1:31.527 1.220 0.017 23 21 Alonso Lopez Beta Tools SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro 1:31.557 1.250 0.03 24 24 Marcos Ramirez Onlyfans American Racing Team Kalex 1:31.773 1.466 0.216 25 9 Jorge Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team Forward 1:31.791 1.484 0.018 26 13 Celestino Vietti Beta Tools SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro 1:32.180 1.873 0.389 27 29 Harrison Voight QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI Boscoscuro 1:32.226 1.919 0.046 28 92 Yuki Kunii Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 1:32.418 2.111 0.192

In Moto3, Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone both advanced straight through to Q2 thanks to setting the fifth and 11th fastest times respectively.

The session wasn’t without drama. Roulstone’s bike ground to a halt on the front straight late in the session.

Kelso was in danger of missing the top 15 cut-off, but surged to fifth with his last lap.

David Almansa was quickest in Friday afternoon’s practice with a 1:34.726s while Kelso’s lap, a 1:35.409s, put him 0.683s off the chart-topping time.

Moto3 continues with Practice 2 at 8:40am AEDT on Saturday before Qualifying at 12:45pm AEDT.

Results: Moto3 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Practice