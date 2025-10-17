Diogo Moreira topped the all-important second hitout on Friday afternoon to determine the top 14 riders to go straight through to Q2 in Saturday’s qualifying.
Moreira set a 1:30.307s for Italtrans Racing Team while Agius wasn’t far behind on a 1:30.315s with Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Moreira sits second in the Moto2 standings entering Phillip Island, just nine points in arrears of Manuel Gonzalez. It was a troubled second session for Gonzalez, who suffered two crashes on Friday at Miller Corner and Hay Shed.
David Alonso was third for CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team, two tenths away from Moreira.
Agius’ compatriot Harrison Voight was second-to-last in 27th with a session-best 1:32.226s for the MSi Racing Team, 1.919s off the top time.
Daniel Holgado, Marcos Ramirez, and Celestino Vietti all suffered crashes.
Moto2 at Phillip Island continues with Free Practice 2 on Saturday morning at 9:25am AEDT before Qualifying at 1:40pm AEDT.
Results: Moto2 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Practice
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:30.307
|2
|81
|Senna Agius
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:30.315
|0.008
|0.008
|3
|80
|David Alonso
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:30.535
|0.228
|0.220
|4
|96
|Jake Dixon
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:30.607
|0.300
|0.072
|5
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:30.740
|0.433
|0.133
|6
|64
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:30.755
|0.448
|0.015
|7
|44
|Aron Canet
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:30.776
|0.469
|0.021
|8
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|1:30.792
|0.485
|0.016
|9
|15
|Darryn Binder
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:30.818
|0.511
|0.026
|10
|95
|Collin Veijer
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:30.840
|0.533
|0.022
|11
|17
|Daniel Muñoz
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:30.919
|0.612
|0.079
|12
|7
|Barry Baltus
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:30.949
|0.642
|0.030
|13
|28
|Izan Guevara
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|1:30.965
|0.658
|0.016
|14
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:30.966
|0.659
|0.001
|15
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:31.040
|0.733
|0.074
|16
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI
|Boscoscuro
|1:31.059
|0.752
|0.019
|17
|75
|Albert Arenas
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:31.092
|0.785
|0.033
|18
|12
|Filip Salac
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:31.121
|0.814
|0.029
|19
|11
|Alex Escrig
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:31.418
|1.111
|0.297
|20
|16
|Joe Roberts
|Onlyfans American Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:31.460
|1.153
|0.042
|21
|27
|Daniel Holgado
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:31.510
|1.203
|0.050
|22
|84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:31.527
|1.220
|0.017
|23
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:31.557
|1.250
|0.03
|24
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|Onlyfans American Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:31.773
|1.466
|0.216
|25
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:31.791
|1.484
|0.018
|26
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:32.180
|1.873
|0.389
|27
|29
|Harrison Voight
|QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI
|Boscoscuro
|1:32.226
|1.919
|0.046
|28
|92
|Yuki Kunii
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:32.418
|2.111
|0.192
In Moto3, Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone both advanced straight through to Q2 thanks to setting the fifth and 11th fastest times respectively.
The session wasn’t without drama. Roulstone’s bike ground to a halt on the front straight late in the session.
Kelso was in danger of missing the top 15 cut-off, but surged to fifth with his last lap.
David Almansa was quickest in Friday afternoon’s practice with a 1:34.726s while Kelso’s lap, a 1:35.409s, put him 0.683s off the chart-topping time.
Moto3 continues with Practice 2 at 8:40am AEDT on Saturday before Qualifying at 12:45pm AEDT.
Results: Moto3 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Practice
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|22
|David Almansa
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:34.726
|2
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:35.118
|0.392
|0.392
|3
|83
|Alvaro Carpe
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:35.288
|0.562
|0.17
|4
|36
|Angel Piqueras
|FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|1:35.376
|0.650
|0.088
|5
|66
|Joel Kelso
|LEVELUP-MTA
|KTM
|1:35.409
|0.683
|0.033
|6
|94
|Guido Pini
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|1:35.450
|0.724
|0.041
|7
|99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:35.460
|0.734
|0.010
|8
|28
|Maximo Quiles
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:35.494
|0.768
|0.034
|9
|58
|Luca Lunetta
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:35.512
|0.786
|0.018
|10
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:35.538
|0.812
|0.026
|11
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:35.538
|0.812
|0.000
|12
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:35.675
|0.949
|0.137
|13
|78
|Joel Esteban
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:35.801
|1.075
|0.126
|14
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|1:35.840
|1.114
|0.039
|15
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:35.885
|1.159
|0.045
|16
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|LEVELUP-MTA
|KTM
|1:36.055
|1.329
|0.170
|17
|8
|Eddie O’Shea
|GRYD – Mlav Racing
|Honda
|1:36.308
|1.582
|0.253
|18
|73
|Valentin Perrone
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:36.379
|1.653
|0.071
|19
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|DENSSI Racing – BOE
|KTM
|1:36.425
|1.699
|0.046
|20
|19
|Scott Ogden
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:36.472
|1.746
|0.047
|21
|14
|Cormac Buchanan
|DENSSI Racing – BOE
|KTM
|1:36.550
|1.824
|0.078
|22
|95
|Marco Morelli
|GRYD – Mlav Racing
|Honda
|1:36.559
|1.833
|0.009
|23
|5
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:36.574
|1.848
|0.015
|24
|55
|Noah Dettwiler
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:36.588
|1.862
|0.014
|25
|51
|Brian Uriarte
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|1:36.708
|1.982
|0.120
|26
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:36.989
|2.263
|0.281
