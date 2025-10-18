With damaging winds expected on Sunday morning, the program has been adjusted by one hour.

It means the MotoGP feature race will start at 3pm AEDT. The morning’s warm-up is scheduled for 10:40am AEDT.

Moto3 will start at 12pm AEDT before Moto2 at 1:15pm AEDT.

“Due to the weather forecast at Phillip Island, the timetable for Sunday at the 2025 Liqui Moly Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix has been adjusted to one hour later,” Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix organisers said in a statement.t

“This proactive change aims to ensure the best possible conditions for track action and spectators.”

Sunday’s forecast is for a high of 24 with a 70 percent chance of rain up to 4mm.

Damaging winds are “possible” and are expected to die down as the day progresses, hence the one-hour delay.

There were suggestions Sunday’s grand prix could be brought forward to Saturday as organisers did in 2023.

Revised MotoGP Phillip Island Sunday schedule (AEDT)