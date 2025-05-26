Agius was placed third behind leader Aron Canet and David Alonso amid a five-bike battle down Hangar Straight for the final time.

Alonso took the lead into Stowe Corner only to have Canet lunge him back at the next bend, carting both wide and leaving the path clear for the Australian.

The thrilling finish was followed by a memorable post-race ceremony as the excited Agius dropped an f-bomb on the TV broadcast and later performed a shoey on the podium.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” he said on the broadcast.

“All my family watching back home, I wish they were here to celebrate with me. It hasn’t sunk in yet, grand prix winner — sounds pretty f***ing good to me, mate.

“I’m so proud of everyone. I’m so happy.”

UTTERLY BONKERS 🤯 THIS IS HOW SENNA AGIUS GOT A CRAZY #Moto2 VICTORY 🔥#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4RauqV00ue — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 25, 2025

Diogo Moreira emerged from the final corners with second place ahead of Alonso, Canet and Izan Guevara.

Agius said he’d been simply aiming for a podium finish as the race drew to its conclusion.

“I battled so hard during the race and I always get passed on the straight and I couldn’t pass in sector one, I couldn’t quite get a good enough drive out of (turn) two,” he said.

“So I was thinking I need to pass to get a gap for the straight but I always made my moves two corners before the straight. So someone would pass me back.

“I thought I’d try to get a podium. When Alonso went for Aron, I saw Aron square him up and I went this is going to go bad so I waited, let the brake off and I couldn’t believe it.”

Hailing from Camden in Sydney’s south-west, Agius already had two podiums under his belt this season and is now sixth in the championship.

Sunday’s MotoGP race was a chaotic affair ultimately won by Marco Bezzecchi, handing Aprilia its first victory of the 2025 season.

The race was red flagged on lap two after a crash involving Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli left oil across the circuit.

Brothers Marc and Alex Marquez endured separate crashes prior to the stoppage. All riders were able to take the subsequent restart.

Fabio Quartararo dominated from the restart and appeared headed for his first win in three years before his Yamaha’s rear ride height device jammed on, putting him out of the race.

That left Bezzecchi to scoop up the win from LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, while Marc Marquez, Morbidelli and Alex Marquez filled third through fifth.

Australian Jack Miller ran as high as second early on his Pramac Yamaha before fading to seventh.