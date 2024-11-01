Motorsport Australia’s Sporting & Technical Director, Lisa Crampton met with multiple categories as well as track owners at Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, Mallala Motorsport Park and Calder Park, to gather support for a 2025 Trophy Tour.

Discussions will be ongoing with categories and clubs in the coming weeks. MA is keen to help facilitate this opportunity for growth and development of the sport at both a state and national participation level.

Motorsport Australia will facilitate and sanction the series but will not run it as was the case with the Trophy Series last year.

Earlier this week, Speedcafe reported the move by the Australian Racing Drivers Club and other track operators to cater for race categories that may not get a support gig on either the Supercars or SRO calendars.

“The Trophy Tour concept will be home to national and state-based Championships with the potential to support a variety of categories and calendars in 2025,” said Crampton.

“To this end, Motorsport Australia has taken the time to seek input from both competitors and clubs to ensure the concept best meets their individual needs and is one we can adequately support and resource as the Nation’s governing body for motorsport.

“This will include the traditional support through our world-class officials, but also the potential to create a new permit category to support this level of racing,”

“We know that time is of the essence for categories who need to confirm competition calendars for the year ahead so it’s a priority to have this agreed and locked-in in the coming weeks.

“Motorsport Australia is committed to growing participation, which means facilitating improved pathways at a grassroots level. The proposed Trophy Tour underpins our strategic ambitions and will assist in delivering exactly that – more people enjoying more motorsport, in more places, more often.”

Motorsport Australia has advised that it will make further announcements about its intention to facilitate a Trophy Tour in 2025 in the coming weeks.