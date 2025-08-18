Speedcafe understands the Motorsport Australia Board has opted for change following recent turmoil within the organisation.

Vohra took the role in November of 2023 and led the organisation back to a financial surplus amid strategic changes including a move away from event promotion.

However, a series of key departures during his tenure is believed to have put pressure on his position.

UPDATE: MA has confirmed via a statement that “Vohra will be concluding his tenure after guiding the organisation through a period of growth and renewed strategic direction”.

President Andrew Fraser thanked Vohra for his contribution to the sport and said the Board would commence an immediate search for the organisation’s next CEO.

“Since his appointment in 2023 Sunil has led a significant financial turnaround for Motorsport Australia and repositioned the organisation through strategic partnerships to deliver the national SpeedSeries and the Australian Rally Championship,” said Fraser.

“Motorsport Australia’s focus will continue to be on the development of the sport across all levels, from grassroots participation to the highest levels of motorsport.”

Motorsport Australia’s General Manager of People and Culture, Nicky Lennon, has been appointed as interim CEO while the recruitment process takes place.

Vohra arrived at Motorsport Australia with 15 years’ worth of experience leading ASX and not-for-profit organisations.

He succeeded Eugene Arocca, who held the Motorsport Australia CEO role for 11 years.