The AFL Hall of Fame inductee has been announced as a wildcard celebrity driver for the rally in Victoria.

It comes by way of the Australian springs and suspension manufacturer Lovells Group, who Harvey is an ambassador for.

Harvey will drive a Toyota TA22 Celica in the event, one of two entered under the Lovells banner.

Having first been held in 1921, the event is one of the world’s oldest rallies. Held bi-annually, this year’s event takes place on November 28-30.

Harvey is a legend in his own right, having played 432 AFL matches for the North Melbourne Football Club.

It will be the first time the footballer has competed in a motorsport event.

“I’ve spent my career performing under pressure, but I’ve never raced a car before, let alone on gravel,” said Harvey.

“To be given the opportunity to compete in one of Lovells’ TA22 Celicas at the Alpine Rally is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and give it a good punt – don’t worry, I mean the AFL kind, not the motor racing kind.”

Simon Crane, Lovells Automotive Systems managing director, added: “Brent embodies performance, endurance and reliability – the same values that underpin everything we do at Lovells.

“To have him represent us not just as an ambassador, but now as our wildcard driver in one of our historic TA22 Celicas is incredibly exciting. It ties together our love of motorsport heritage with the next chapter of Lovells’ story.”

The Alpine Rally of East Gippsland is free to attend for spectators.