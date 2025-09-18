The privateer will race in the Pro-Am class and will continue to compete under the VAST Motorsport banner.

It’s a major move for the 30-year-old out of his V8-powered, front-engine Mazda BT-50 into the rear-engine, flat-six Porsche 911.

“This has been my dream since I was six years old, standing in a workshop while my engineer Barrel told me that if I wanted to race, I had to back myself,” Sharma said.

“I’ve built everything since then on that belief. Carrera Cup isn’t just a step up, it’s me living out a childhood dream.”

Sharma will bring the same crew from his SuperUtes program across to Carrera Cup.

The Brisbane-born, Sydney-based driver has worked his way up to Carrera Cup, racing production cars in Australia before graduating to the SuperUtes in 2023.

Sharma’s exit from the SuperUtes means his Mazda BT-50 is for sale, which is race-ready with a brand new engine and gearbox.

This year’s SuperUtes Series has two rounds remaining at the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12 and the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on November 14-16.