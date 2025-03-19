Last year’s champion Joel Heinrich will return in hopes of going back-to-back in the series for mini Mustangs, Camaros, and more.
Last year’s Masters Cup winner Kent Quinn is a notable omission from this year’s grid, opening the door for a new class champion.
There are seven competitors in the Masters Cup this year, headlined by Asher Johnston in the Johnston Crail Racing entry.
The Sydney Motorsport Park program as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour will feature two practice sessions, qualifying, and four races.
The series will have two races apiece on Saturday and Sunday.
Entry List: Aussie Racing Cars, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Class
|1
|Joel Heinrich
|Osborn’s Transport
|Mustang
|Championship
|6
|Ian Chivas
|Chivas Motorsport
|Nissan Altima
|Gold Cup
|8
|Asher Johnston
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|Mustang
|Championship
|9
|Ryan Reynolds
|Jascott Civil/Renynovate Constructions
|Mustang
|Championship
|11
|Layton Mckechnie
|Speedliner Australia
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|14
|Matt Gooding
|PCA Racing
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|15
|Emma Clark
|Mable
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|17
|Denis Butler
|Butler Fabrication
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|19
|Chris Mercer
|City Sweep
|Camaro
|Championship
|21
|Shane Mann
|Safe Direction Racing
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|22
|Scott O’Keefe
|MSS Group/O’Keefe Motorsports
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|23
|Scott Dornan
|Action Line Marking
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|24
|Alastair Koenig
|Eltrix Racing
|Euro GT
|Championship
|25
|Reece Chapman
|Racer Industries/Motorsport25
|Mustang
|Championship
|27
|Kyle Lovering
|Temple Constructions QLD
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|28
|Caleb Paterson
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|Mustang
|Rookie Cup
|33
|Andrew Hamilton
|Team 33/Everything Fleet
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|36
|Josh Andersen
|Corish Motorsports
|Camaro
|Championship
|38
|Jack Boyd
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|Aurion
|Championship
|41
|Kody Garland
|Kody Garland Racing/MTA
|Mustang
|Championship
|47
|Troy Jones
|Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport25
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|49
|Kyle Ensbey
|Diesel Express
|Mustang
|Championship
|54
|Mason Harvey
|Corish Motorsports
|Mustang
|Championship
|57
|Brandon Madden
|Riskie Racing/Harvey’s Towing Services
|Mustang
|Championship
|65
|David Makin
|Axil Coffee Rosters
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|69
|Cody Mckay
|Cody Mckay Motorsports
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|86
|Bret Osborn
|Osborn’s Transport
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|87
|Andrew Corish
|Corish Motorsports
|Mustang
|Championship
|95
|Nathan Williams
|Competition Coatings
|Mustang
|Championship
|96
|Jeff Watters
|Fight MND
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|195
|Hayden Nissen
|CNH Racing
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup