Last year’s champion Joel Heinrich will return in hopes of going back-to-back in the series for mini Mustangs, Camaros, and more.

Last year’s Masters Cup winner Kent Quinn is a notable omission from this year’s grid, opening the door for a new class champion.

There are seven competitors in the Masters Cup this year, headlined by Asher Johnston in the Johnston Crail Racing entry.

The Sydney Motorsport Park program as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour will feature two practice sessions, qualifying, and four races.

The series will have two races apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

Entry List: Aussie Racing Cars, Sydney Motorsport Park